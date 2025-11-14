Delhi Eases Business: No More Registration Renewals Every 21 Years!

In a bid to enhance 'Ease of Doing Business,' the Delhi government announced the abolition of the 21-year mandatory registration renewal under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. This decision is intended to simplify business processes, making them more convenient and free from burdensome formalities.

An official statement highlighted that the removal of this requirement under Section 5 of the Act is expected to significantly benefit traders. By eliminating the periodic renewal, the Delhi business environment is set to become more entrepreneur-friendly, aligning with the city's push for a one-time registration model.

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra emphasized that this move provides real relief to traders. The online registration process, active since 2009, requires no document submissions or fees, with certificates issued immediately based on applicant information.

