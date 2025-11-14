Tata Motors CEO Argues Against Leniency for Small Cars in CAFE-III Norms

In a recent statement, Tata Motors' MD and CEO Shailesh Chandra voiced strong opposition to granting leniency for small cars under the CAFE-III norms, arguing that it would compromise safety standards. He stressed that the focus should remain on sustainable mobility rather than accommodating demands based on weight and affordability.

Chandra highlighted that Tata Motors, as the second-largest producer of small cars in India, has no difficulty in complying with the CAFE norms. He critiqued the idea that small cars should receive special concessions and cautioned that incorporating vehicle weight into small car definitions would conflict with safety imperatives.

The automobile industry in India is divided on the issue. While companies like Maruti Suzuki argue for leniency, Tata Motors and others insist on maintaining strict standards. Chandra underscored the industry's progress in safety standards and consumer shifts towards feature-rich vehicles, emphasizing the need for regulations aligned with evolving market trends.