EaseMyTrip's Impressive Q2: Growth Across Verticals

Easy Trip Planners, trading on BSE and NSE as EASEMYTRIP, published its financial results for the second quarter of FY26 on Friday, highlighting a stellar performance. The company, which offers a broad array of travel services to both local and international customers, showcased significant growth.

EaseMyTrip's innovative tools and robust service offerings allow customers to effortlessly research, plan, and book all travel needs. The firm has diversified beyond air travel, establishing itself as a comprehensive travel solution, with services extending to hotels, holiday packages, and various modes of transport including buses, trains, and cabs, enabling a strong global presence and securing customer satisfaction across the board.

In Q2 FY26, hotel bookings soared by 93.3% year-on-year, averaging 4,600 room nights daily, while bookings in trains and buses increased by 16%. Notably, the Dubai operations alone recorded a Gross Booking Revenue of INR 361.7 crores, marking a remarkable 109.7% rise from the previous year. The company achieved a Total Revenue of INR 118.3 crores, a Gross Booking Revenue of INR 1958.7 crores, an EBITDA with a 9.6% margin, and a Total Comprehensive Income of INR 13.5 crores. Chairman Nishant Pitti attributes this growth to the company's strategic focus on diversifying beyond air travel and expanding internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)