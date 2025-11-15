Left Menu

EaseMyTrip's Impressive Q2: Growth Across Verticals

EaseMyTrip reported strong Q2 FY26 results, showcasing operational resilience and strategic advancement. Hotel bookings surged by 93.3%, while Dubai operations saw a 109.7% increase in Gross Booking Revenue. The company's diverse offerings, beyond air travel, continue to enhance its international presence, ensuring substantial growth and customer satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 10:32 IST
EaseMyTrip's Impressive Q2: Growth Across Verticals
Representative Image (Courtesy/EaseMyTrip). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Easy Trip Planners, trading on BSE and NSE as EASEMYTRIP, published its financial results for the second quarter of FY26 on Friday, highlighting a stellar performance. The company, which offers a broad array of travel services to both local and international customers, showcased significant growth.

EaseMyTrip's innovative tools and robust service offerings allow customers to effortlessly research, plan, and book all travel needs. The firm has diversified beyond air travel, establishing itself as a comprehensive travel solution, with services extending to hotels, holiday packages, and various modes of transport including buses, trains, and cabs, enabling a strong global presence and securing customer satisfaction across the board.

In Q2 FY26, hotel bookings soared by 93.3% year-on-year, averaging 4,600 room nights daily, while bookings in trains and buses increased by 16%. Notably, the Dubai operations alone recorded a Gross Booking Revenue of INR 361.7 crores, marking a remarkable 109.7% rise from the previous year. The company achieved a Total Revenue of INR 118.3 crores, a Gross Booking Revenue of INR 1958.7 crores, an EBITDA with a 9.6% margin, and a Total Comprehensive Income of INR 13.5 crores. Chairman Nishant Pitti attributes this growth to the company's strategic focus on diversifying beyond air travel and expanding internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Nowgam: Political Leaders React to Deadly Explosion

Tragedy in Nowgam: Political Leaders React to Deadly Explosion

 India
2
Surrender of ULFA Cadre Bolsters Peace Efforts in Tirap

Surrender of ULFA Cadre Bolsters Peace Efforts in Tirap

 India
3
Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

Devastating Blast Near Nowgam Police Station Kills Nine

 India
4
NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025