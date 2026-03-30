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Binh Son Refinery Eyes Russian Crude Amid Diversification Strategy

Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical is in discussions with Russian suppliers to purchase crude oil. The company is also expanding its crude oil sourcing from Africa, the United States, and Southeast Asia as part of a broader diversification strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 30-03-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 10:03 IST
Binh Son Refinery Eyes Russian Crude Amid Diversification Strategy
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical announced on Monday ongoing negotiations with Russian partners to procure crude oil. This strategic move aligns with the company's plans to diversify its crude oil sources.

In addition to Russia, Binh Son aims to increase its imports of crude oil from other global regions including Africa and the United States. This diversification is intended to stabilize supply and enhance operational efficiency.

The broadening of sourcing also includes tapping into markets in Southeast Asia, further bolstering the company's international fuel procurement portfolio.

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