Millets Mission Momentum: Boosting Soil Fertility Through Crop Diversification

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, highlighted how overuse of chemical fertilizers and excessive water utilization are damaging soil fertility across several regions in India. He explained that the central government is countering this issue by promoting crop diversification, launching projects such as the Millets Mission.

Chouhan outlined these national initiatives during Question Hour, emphasizing efforts to boost millet, pulse, and oilseed production. He acknowledged the increasing area and production of millets in recent years and expressed optimism about future growth in both output and consumption.

The Department of Agriculture is also implementing the National Food Security & Nutrition Mission (NFSNM) across 28 states and 2 Union Territories, including Punjab, to enhance various crop productions. An annual action plan has been approved for Punjab, focusing on promoting millets and diversifying agriculture away from water-intensive paddy crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)