Serbia Secures Affordable Russian Gas Extension Amid Energy Diversification Efforts

Serbia has successfully negotiated an extension for its Russian gas imports, securing favorable terms for an additional three months. President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed the deal following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The agreement maintains the current price and volume, allowing Serbia to import up to 6 million cubic meters of gas per day at $320-$330 per thousand cubic meters.

Despite being heavily reliant on Russian gas, covering 90% of its gas needs, Serbia is actively seeking to diversify its energy sources. The Balkan nation is exploring alternatives such as Azeri gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Greek terminals. Vucic expressed gratitude for the extension, emphasizing its significance given recent global tensions and energy constraints.

In its quest for energy security, Serbia, an EU membership candidate, aims to gradually decrease reliance on Russian gas. It has joined the EU's gas-buying initiative, targeting a more diverse supply mix. Amid ongoing energy challenges in Europe, exacerbated by geopolitical conflicts, Serbia continues to navigate an uncertain landscape with strategic partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)