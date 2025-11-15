Left Menu

India's IPO Market: A Tale of Two Industries in 2025

India's IPO market saw significant activity in the first nine months of 2025, with 65 mainboard listings. Despite a rise in the funds raised, investor enthusiasm waned. Meanwhile, the SME IPO market thrived, showing strong resilience and growth, particularly in manufacturing and services, across various states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:02 IST
India's IPO Market: A Tale of Two Industries in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 15: The first nine months of 2025 witnessed a surge in India's IPO market, ending with a total of 65 mainboard listings. While the number exceeded last year's count, funds raised also saw a 26.4% increase, totaling INR 80,904 crores. However, the marginal rise in pricing led to a dampening of investor enthusiasm.

The IPO Grey Market Premium dropped significantly, with average premiums slumping to just 10.8% of the issue price, less than half of last year's figure. This led to subdued listing expectations, as the difference between GMP-implied and actual listing pricing rose to 2.8% from 1.9% in 9M 2024. Consequently, debut day returns also fell sharply to +11.44%, compared to +31.07% the previous year.

In stark contrast, India's SME IPO market flourished, with 183 companies making their debut, raising INR 8,620.5 crore. Dominated by the Capital Goods sector, the market exhibited growth in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other key states. This shift emphasizes resilience in SME listings and suggests a broader manufacturing revival across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Socceroos' Struggle in Friendly Spurs Need for Improvement

Socceroos' Struggle in Friendly Spurs Need for Improvement

 Global
2
Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pr...

 India
3
Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

 United Kingdom
4
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025