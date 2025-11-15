SHRM India 2025: Pioneering the Future of Work

Day 1 of the SHRM India Conference 2025 commenced with an inspiring vision, as over 4,500 gathered at New Delhi's Taj Palace to explore the future of work.

The event, themed 'Celebrating Work,' kicked off with a welcome from Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM APAC & MENA, and powerful performances by Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte and a student choir.

Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., SHRM President & CEO, offered a keynote titled 'A Global CEO's Perspective,' emphasizing purpose-driven, inclusive workplaces. Highlights included technology, leadership, and AI-focused discussions.

Panel discussions like the one featuring Richard Rekhy and Sanjeev Jain covered the cultural shift in workplaces, while expert sessions tackled AI's role in HR and modern talent strategies.

The conference concluded with engaging masterclasses, networking events, and an awards ceremony honoring excellence in HR innovation.

