GRM Overseas Reports Profits Surge Amid Expansion Efforts

GRM Overseas Ltd, one of the top players in the rice export industry, has announced a significant upswing in its financial performance. The company's net profit surged by 61% to Rs 14.83 crore in the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, bolstered by higher sales.

In terms of revenue, GRM Overseas saw a 16% increase, totalling Rs 372 crore, compared to Rs 330 crore in the same period the prior year. This growth was primarily driven by a substantial 72% year-on-year increase in exports, as highlighted by Managing Director Atul Garg.

In a strategic move, GRM revealed its board's approval for a 2:1 bonus issue of equity shares. This aligns with the company's broader expansion plans, which include launching a premium basmati rice brand in Saudi Arabia, further reinforcing its global presence.