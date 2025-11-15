JD Cables Unveils Strategic Expansion and Robust Financial Performance for H1 FY26

JD Cables Limited, a prominent manufacturer in the power and control cable sector, reported its unaudited financial outcomes for the half-year ending September 30, 2025. The company's board has endorsed these figures, showcasing vigorous financial health and strategic advancements.

Key highlights for H1 FY26 include a strong order book valued at ₹286.21 crores and new vendor approvals in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, underscoring their robust market position. The company recently secured its place on the BSE SME platform through a successful IPO, enhancing investor confidence immensely.

Strategically, JD Cables has broadened its geographic footprint to over ten states, showing considerable market progress in regions like the Northeast, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Their acquisition of an industrial facility in Dankuni, Hooghly, is a pivotal move to expand production, coupled with substantial machinery investments to elevate operational efficiency and output capacity.

