Rathi Steel and Power Reports 28% Growth Amid Market Challenges

Rathi Steel and Power Limited has announced its Q2 FY26 financial results, showcasing impressive growth figures. The company's total income reached ₹156.43 crore, marking a 28.39% year-over-year increase, while EBITDA rose by 14.77%, totaling ₹6.37 crore. However, net profit dipped to ₹1.63 crore from ₹6.94 crore in the previous year due to an exceptional item last year.

Amid a stable operational performance and steady demand from infrastructure and construction sectors, the company's efforts in integrated manufacturing and cost control have borne fruit. Commenting on these results, Managing Director Mahesh Pareek highlighted the robust advancement in stainless steel products and the recommencing of TMT bars facilities as vital contributors to the company's positive momentum amidst challenges such as rising global imports and market uncertainties.

Rathi Steel and Power remains committed to leveraging the recycling and circular economy approach to bolster demand for its TMT bars. The focus on enhancing capacity utilization and optimizing processes aims to drive future growth. With a strategic roadmap in place, the company is poised for sustained success in the ensuing quarters.