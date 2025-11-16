India’s Soaring Russian Oil Purchases Amid Sanctions

India's purchases of Russian oil hit a consistent €2.5 billion in October, the same amount as the previous month, according to a European think tank. Despite impending sanctions on Russian entities, India remains the second-largest buyer after China.

The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air noted the increase in private and state-owned refinery imports as India capitalizes on discounted Russian crude, providing a substantial energy alternative amid Middle Eastern oil dependency. Meanwhile, U.S. sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil have led companies like Reliance Industries to pause imports.

The sanctions against Russia in response to the Ukraine invasion have affected its traditional oil markets, prompting it to offer oil at steep markdowns. India's decision to capitalize on these discounts highlights the ongoing strategic maneuvering in global energy markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)