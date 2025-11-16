Kolkata's Stage Carriers to Continue with New Fitness Rules

The West Bengal government has introduced new regulations for stage carriers older than 15 years in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area. These vehicles will be allowed to operate under the condition of bi-annual fitness checks.

In a recent session, the Calcutta High Court dismissed a petition filed by a private bus owners' association, concluding that their concerns were addressed in the draft notification prepared by the state government. This move paves the way for the government to formalize these changes without further legal barriers.

The draft notification specifies that vehicles over 15 years of age will be granted fitness certificates only if their emission levels meet the set standards. This approach is intended to ensure that older stage carriage buses maintain road safety and environmental standards in the metropolitan area.

(With inputs from agencies.)