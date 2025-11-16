Left Menu

Kolkata's Stage Carriers to Continue with New Fitness Rules

The West Bengal government announced that stage carriers older than 15 years in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area can continue operations, subject to bi-annual fitness certifications. The Calcutta High Court decided against further legal proceedings, as concerns were addressed in the draft notification, which will soon be officially published.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-11-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 13:08 IST
Kolkata's Stage Carriers to Continue with New Fitness Rules
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has introduced new regulations for stage carriers older than 15 years in the Kolkata Metropolitan Area. These vehicles will be allowed to operate under the condition of bi-annual fitness checks.

In a recent session, the Calcutta High Court dismissed a petition filed by a private bus owners' association, concluding that their concerns were addressed in the draft notification prepared by the state government. This move paves the way for the government to formalize these changes without further legal barriers.

The draft notification specifies that vehicles over 15 years of age will be granted fitness certificates only if their emission levels meet the set standards. This approach is intended to ensure that older stage carriage buses maintain road safety and environmental standards in the metropolitan area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

West Bengal Approves Relaxation for Aging Buses: A Victory for Operators

 India
2
Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

Tensions Rise as Mosque Dispute Escalates in Sanjauli

 India
3
Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Network

Unveiling the Crypto Conspiracy: ED Cracks Down on Drug-Fueled Financial Net...

 India
4
Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: Scientific Testing Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025