Left Menu

Tragic Bridge Collapse at Congolese Mine Exposes Industry Perils

A bridge collapsed at a Congolese mine, killing at least 32 due to overcrowding and illegal activity. A government report highlighted chaos spurred by gunfire, revealing deeper issues within the mining industry plagued by violence, child labor, and unsafe conditions, dominated predominantly by Chinese companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bukavu | Updated: 17-11-2025 01:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 01:08 IST
Tragic Bridge Collapse at Congolese Mine Exposes Industry Perils
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

A tragic incident unfolded in southeastern Congo as a bridge at the Kalando mine collapsed, claiming at least 32 lives. The Lualaba province's interior minister, Roy Kaumba Mayonde, cited overcrowding and illegal digging as the primary causes during a press conference.

The bridge, located in the Mulondo area, collapsed Saturday after miners, disregarding safety warnings about excessive rainfall and landslide risks, entered the site. According to a report by the Congo's Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Support and Guidance Service (SAEMAPE), panic ensued when soldiers opened fire, resulting in a deadly crush as miners fled.

This tragic event underscores the ongoing conflict between informal miners, cooperative organizations, and legally recognized operators in Congo's cobalt-rich mining industry—a sector plagued by allegations of child labor, unsafe conditions, and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NY Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd Shot in Manhattan: Investigation Underway

NY Jets Cornerback Kris Boyd Shot in Manhattan: Investigation Underway

 Global
2
USS Gerald R Ford's Caribbean Arrival: A Show of Force or Provocation?

USS Gerald R Ford's Caribbean Arrival: A Show of Force or Provocation?

 United States
3
NFL Drama Unfolds: From Critical Conditions to Team Tensions

NFL Drama Unfolds: From Critical Conditions to Team Tensions

 Global
4
Harry Kane Leads England to Historic World Cup Qualification

Harry Kane Leads England to Historic World Cup Qualification

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025