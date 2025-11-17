Tragic Bridge Collapse at Congolese Mine Exposes Industry Perils

A tragic incident unfolded in southeastern Congo as a bridge at the Kalando mine collapsed, claiming at least 32 lives. The Lualaba province's interior minister, Roy Kaumba Mayonde, cited overcrowding and illegal digging as the primary causes during a press conference.

The bridge, located in the Mulondo area, collapsed Saturday after miners, disregarding safety warnings about excessive rainfall and landslide risks, entered the site. According to a report by the Congo's Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Support and Guidance Service (SAEMAPE), panic ensued when soldiers opened fire, resulting in a deadly crush as miners fled.

This tragic event underscores the ongoing conflict between informal miners, cooperative organizations, and legally recognized operators in Congo's cobalt-rich mining industry—a sector plagued by allegations of child labor, unsafe conditions, and corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)