Tragic Bridge Collapse at Congolese Mine Exposes Industry Perils
A bridge collapsed at a Congolese mine, killing at least 32 due to overcrowding and illegal activity. A government report highlighted chaos spurred by gunfire, revealing deeper issues within the mining industry plagued by violence, child labor, and unsafe conditions, dominated predominantly by Chinese companies.
A tragic incident unfolded in southeastern Congo as a bridge at the Kalando mine collapsed, claiming at least 32 lives. The Lualaba province's interior minister, Roy Kaumba Mayonde, cited overcrowding and illegal digging as the primary causes during a press conference.
The bridge, located in the Mulondo area, collapsed Saturday after miners, disregarding safety warnings about excessive rainfall and landslide risks, entered the site. According to a report by the Congo's Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Support and Guidance Service (SAEMAPE), panic ensued when soldiers opened fire, resulting in a deadly crush as miners fled.
This tragic event underscores the ongoing conflict between informal miners, cooperative organizations, and legally recognized operators in Congo's cobalt-rich mining industry—a sector plagued by allegations of child labor, unsafe conditions, and corruption.
