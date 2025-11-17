US Domestic News Highlights: From Fed Governor Exit to Tom Cruise's Oscar

In a series of recent events, former Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler's sudden resignation has been linked to ethics violations tied to unauthorized trading activities, as revealed by government filings. Her request for a waiver was denied by the Fed, prompting an investigation by its watchdog committee.

The Pentagon has initiated the withdrawal of National Guard troops from Chicago and Portland, a move following President Donald Trump's deployment decision. According to insiders, 400 troops from California and Texas will return home, signaling a shift in federal crime-fighting strategy.

In aviation news, the Federal Aviation Administration is set to remove flight reduction mandates at major US airports, addressing previous air traffic control concerns. The easing of restrictions reflects improved staffing levels, as confirmed by FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford.

In Hollywood, Tom Cruise has been honored with an honorary Oscar, celebrating his extensive 45-year career. Director Alejandro Inarritu commended Cruise's longstanding contribution to cinema, recognizing his ability to excel beyond his famous stunt performances.

Tragedy struck off San Diego's coast, where a suspected migrant smuggling boat capsized, resulting in four deaths. Rescue operations continue amid the maritime accident, with one individual detained and additional survivors being sought.

Amidst these occurrences, NFL's Kris Boyd was seriously injured in a shooting incident in Manhattan, highlighting ongoing concerns over public safety. The cornerback for the New York Jets remains in critical but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital.

