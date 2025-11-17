AceVector, Silver Consumer Electricals, and Steel Infra Solutions: Navigating IPO Waters

Three companies — AceVector, Silver Consumer Electricals, and Steel Infra Solutions — have gained approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to commence initial public offerings (IPOs), according to a recent update from the market regulator on Monday.

AceVector's confidential draft filing was submitted in July, with Silver and Steel Infra following in August. Sebi released its observations between November 11-12, marking the equivalent of clearance for these public issues.

This regulatory green light comes amid a surge in India's primary market activity, with 92 companies going public in 2025. AceVector, founded by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, opted for a confidential pre-filing to maintain flexibility, Silver seeks to raise Rs 1,400 crore to manage debts and corporate purposes, while Steel Infra plans to expand its manufacturing operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)