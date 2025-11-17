AceVector, Silver Consumer Electricals, and Steel Infra Solutions: Navigating IPO Waters

Left Menu

Three firms, including AceVector, Silver Consumer Electricals, and Steel Infra Solutions, have received Sebi's nod for launching IPOs. This move occurs amid robust market activity, highlighting IPO's appeal in India. AceVector chooses confidential pre-filing, Silver aims to raise Rs 1,400 crore, and Steel Infra plans significant facility expansions.

17-11-2025
Three companies — AceVector, Silver Consumer Electricals, and Steel Infra Solutions — have gained approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to commence initial public offerings (IPOs), according to a recent update from the market regulator on Monday.

AceVector's confidential draft filing was submitted in July, with Silver and Steel Infra following in August. Sebi released its observations between November 11-12, marking the equivalent of clearance for these public issues.

This regulatory green light comes amid a surge in India's primary market activity, with 92 companies going public in 2025. AceVector, founded by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, opted for a confidential pre-filing to maintain flexibility, Silver seeks to raise Rs 1,400 crore to manage debts and corporate purposes, while Steel Infra plans to expand its manufacturing operations.

