Justice Sonak Takes Helm at Jharkhand High Court

Justice Mahesh Sharadchandra Sonak has been named the new chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court, effective following the retirement of the current chief justice, Tarlok Singh Chauhan, who will step down on January 8 upon reaching 62 years of age.

The appointment comes as part of the latest recommendations by the Supreme Court Collegium, a panel responsible for judicial appointments in India. Justice Sonak's name, along with four other judges recommended for heading different high courts, was proposed last month.

Currently serving as a judge at the Bombay High Court, Justice Sonak has been on the bench since June 21, 2013, and is scheduled to retire on November 27, 2026, rounding out a distinguished judicial career.

(With inputs from agencies.)