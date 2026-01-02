Selection Dilemma: Pant and Siraj Await Fate for India’s Upcoming ODI Series

In the upcoming selection of India's ODI squad for the New Zealand series, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj's roles are key points of discussion. Selection committee chair Ajit Agarkar will address Pant's wicketkeeping position, with Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Chand Jurel emerging as formidable challengers.

Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir have adopted a strategy to align player roles with team needs, potentially affecting Pant, whose recent performances haven't entirely convinced the management. While question marks hover over his shot selection, dropping him without ample opportunities could spark controversy.

The committee also faces choices among pacers for the series, with likely rests for Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. Decisions on Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj are pending, adding complexity as promising domestic players like Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal vie for slots.

(With inputs from agencies.)