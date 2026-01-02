BRS Stages Boycott Over Alleged Bias in Telangana Assembly

The BRS has decided to boycott the current winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, accusing Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar of bias. The main opposition party alleged that the assembly is being run 'unilaterally' by the Congress government, stifling the voice of its members.

Senior BRS MLA T Harish Rao criticized the Speaker for adopting a 'partial attitude,' claiming that members were being prevented from criticizing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Rao, who is also the deputy leader of BRS in the assembly, announced the boycott to protest the lack of fair treatment in the House.

Rao further alleged that CM Revanth Reddy used 'foul language' against the BRS on the assembly floor, and that the assembly has been run like a 'Congress office.' The BRS members walked out in protest on Friday, arguing that democracy is being subverted as their voices are being muzzled.

(With inputs from agencies.)