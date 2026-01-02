Left Menu

Turmoil in Justice for Abhaya Movement: Mahato Resigns from WBJDF

Aniket Mahato, a key figure in the RG Kar protest against the 2024 rape and murder incident, has resigned from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum (WBJDF). Citing differences over the forum's executive committee formation and the state's handling of protest leaders, Mahato has decided to continue his fight independently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:46 IST
Turmoil in Justice for Abhaya Movement: Mahato Resigns from WBJDF
  • Country:
  • India

Aniket Mahato, a prominent leader in the RG Kar protest movement, announced his resignation from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum (WBJDF) over disputes related to the forum's executive committee. Mahato, who has been a vocal critic of the state government, cited undemocratic practices within WBJDF as his primary reason for leaving.

The protest movement emerged following the tragic rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College in 2024, leading to the creation of WBJDF. Mahato expressed dissatisfaction with how the movement has been handled, condemning the ruling party's actions against those supporting the Justice for Abhaya cause.

In his resignation letter, Mahato stated his intention to tackle institutional corruption independently, urging others to join him. This decision comes amid state government actions perceived as retaliatory, including the reassignment of junior doctors involved in protests, which Mahato opposed in court, ultimately succeeding in retaining his position at R G Kar Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Sonak Ascends to Lead Jharkhand High Court

Justice Sonak Ascends to Lead Jharkhand High Court

 India
2
Pamphlet Scandal Sparks Investigation in Sikandrabad

Pamphlet Scandal Sparks Investigation in Sikandrabad

 India
3
Commission for Air Quality Management revokes GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR as air quality improves significantly: Officials.

Commission for Air Quality Management revokes GRAP-3 curbs in Delhi-NCR as a...

 India
4
Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

 Kenya

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026