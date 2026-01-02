Turmoil in Justice for Abhaya Movement: Mahato Resigns from WBJDF

Aniket Mahato, a prominent leader in the RG Kar protest movement, announced his resignation from the West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum (WBJDF) over disputes related to the forum's executive committee. Mahato, who has been a vocal critic of the state government, cited undemocratic practices within WBJDF as his primary reason for leaving.

The protest movement emerged following the tragic rape and murder of a woman doctor at R G Kar Medical College in 2024, leading to the creation of WBJDF. Mahato expressed dissatisfaction with how the movement has been handled, condemning the ruling party's actions against those supporting the Justice for Abhaya cause.

In his resignation letter, Mahato stated his intention to tackle institutional corruption independently, urging others to join him. This decision comes amid state government actions perceived as retaliatory, including the reassignment of junior doctors involved in protests, which Mahato opposed in court, ultimately succeeding in retaining his position at R G Kar Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)