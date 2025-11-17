India Unveils Rs 25,060 Crore Export Promotion Mission

In a bid to support Indian exporters grappling with hefty U.S. tariffs, the government has announced the Export Promotion Mission with a hefty allocation of Rs 25,060 crore. Starting from 2025-26, this initiative aims to bolster the export sector over six years.

The mission is divided into two sub-schemes: Niryat Protsahan and Niryat Disha, which will provide both financial and strategic support. Niryat Protsahan will focus on affordable trade finance, while Niryat Disha will enhance market access and export readiness through strategic non-financial assistance.

The sectors hardest hit by U.S. tariffs, such as textiles and engineering goods, will be prioritized for this targeted support. The plan marks a comprehensive shift from disparate schemes toward a unified, results-oriented framework responsive to the fast-evolving global trade landscape.