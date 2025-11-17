RITES Limited Powers Andhra Pradesh's Infrastructure Growth
RITES Limited has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to enhance infrastructure and industrial development in the state by offering consultancy services. This collaboration encompasses various sectors, aiming to improve investment prospects and business facilitation.
RITES Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to boost infrastructure and industrial development in the state.
Under this agreement, RITES will provide specialized consultancy services designed to facilitate investment across key sectors.
The collaboration covers a broad spectrum of areas including transport, ports, and power, aiming to streamline project processes and enhance economic growth.
