Sharmila Urges Naidu to Secure VSP Future, Condemns Privatization Remarks
Y S Sharmila urges Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to secure assurances from PM Modi against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). She advocates for its merger with SAIL. Naidu denies privatisation, citing efforts to restructure VSP, but faces backlash over his remarks on workers.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent appeal, APCC President Y S Sharmila called upon Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to obtain a definitive assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Sharmila advocated for merging VSP with the Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).
Naidu faced criticism after comments on VSP workers lacking productivity emerged. Despite his assertion that VSP would not be privatised under any circumstances, Sharmila condemned his remarks as 'objectionable,' characterizing them as part of a wider conspiracy to privatise the plant.
Naidu highlighted government interventions to revitalize the struggling plant, including converting unpaid bills to equity and tax exemptions. However, he emphasized the need for operational efficiency to avoid losses, promising regular performance reviews.
(With inputs from agencies.)
