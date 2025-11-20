Left Menu

US NTSB finds evidence of fatigue cracks in fatal UPS cargo jet crash

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The National Transportation Safety Board said Thursday it has found evidence of fatigue cracks in a key part in a crashed UPS MD-11 cargo jet that killed 14 people in Louisville, Kentucky.

The bulk of the left engine pylon, a structural component connecting the aircraft engine to the wing or fuselage, was still attached to the left engine when it separated from the wing. The NTSB said it found evidence of fatigue cracks in the left pylon aft mount lug. The Federal Aviation Administration on Nov. 8 prohibiting MD-11 planes from flying as work continues to establish new engine inspection procedures.

