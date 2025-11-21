Left Menu

Delhi: Fire safety NOC for LNJP hospital blocks rejected over major safety lapses

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 13:16 IST
Delhi: Fire safety NOC for LNJP hospital blocks rejected over major safety lapses
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Fire Service has refused to renew the fire safety certificate for multiple blocks of the Lok Nayak Hospital after inspections revealed serious lapses — including non-functional fire safety systems, missing fire check doors, damaged hydrants, and inadequate access for fire tenders.

The fire department said its officers inspected the surgical, casualty, OPD, and orthopaedic blocks on November 6 and 10 in the presence of officers from the departments concerned.

During the visit, at least 15 major shortcomings were recorded, putting one of the city's largest government hospitals at potential risk, according to an official document.

The notice said the hospital lacks a six-metre-wide motorable road with a nine-metre turning radius required for the fire tender movement.

The lifts are not protected with designated lift lobbies in the basement, and although smoke detectors are installed, they were found to be non-functional.

It also added that the pressurisation system for lift shafts, lobbies, and staircases was not provided, and the automatic sprinkler system was either not working or missing entirely in several locations, including above false ceilings.

Key firefighting systems — including the manually operated electrical fire alarm, smoke management system, hose reels, internal hydrants, and fire control room panels — were also found non-functional, while hydrants in the yard were damaged at several points. Shafts at some places were not sealed, and hoses were missing from hose boxes.

"The occupancy of the building in the absence of requisite fire safety arrangements shall be at the risk and liability of the owner/occupier," the notice reads, adding that statutory authorities may take further action as is deemed fit.

The fire safety certificate will remain withheld until all deficiencies are rectified and the hospital complies with the required norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025