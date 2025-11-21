Delhi: Fire safety NOC for LNJP hospital blocks rejected over major safety lapses

The Delhi Fire Service has refused to renew the fire safety certificate for multiple blocks of the Lok Nayak Hospital after inspections revealed serious lapses — including non-functional fire safety systems, missing fire check doors, damaged hydrants, and inadequate access for fire tenders.

The fire department said its officers inspected the surgical, casualty, OPD, and orthopaedic blocks on November 6 and 10 in the presence of officers from the departments concerned.

During the visit, at least 15 major shortcomings were recorded, putting one of the city's largest government hospitals at potential risk, according to an official document.

The notice said the hospital lacks a six-metre-wide motorable road with a nine-metre turning radius required for the fire tender movement.

The lifts are not protected with designated lift lobbies in the basement, and although smoke detectors are installed, they were found to be non-functional.

It also added that the pressurisation system for lift shafts, lobbies, and staircases was not provided, and the automatic sprinkler system was either not working or missing entirely in several locations, including above false ceilings.

Key firefighting systems — including the manually operated electrical fire alarm, smoke management system, hose reels, internal hydrants, and fire control room panels — were also found non-functional, while hydrants in the yard were damaged at several points. Shafts at some places were not sealed, and hoses were missing from hose boxes.

"The occupancy of the building in the absence of requisite fire safety arrangements shall be at the risk and liability of the owner/occupier," the notice reads, adding that statutory authorities may take further action as is deemed fit.

The fire safety certificate will remain withheld until all deficiencies are rectified and the hospital complies with the required norms.

