Blenders Pride Fashion Tour takes Fashion into the Futureverse

BusinessWire India Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 21: Blenders Pride Fashion Tour ushered in 'The Futureverse of Fashion' at its Gurugram edition, with a groundbreaking exploration of how technology, design, and immersive storytelling are reimagining the very experience of fashion. Taking a leap from this year's theme of defining Fashion's Next Move, this edition presented an incredibly immersive visual spectacle that took haute couture beyond fabric and form, into the digital era of AI, code & interaction.

The showcase led with the creative forces of designer Falguni and Shane Peacock, alongside the Fashion Tour's long-standing collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). At the heart of this edition was the simple truth that today's fashion audiences no longer want to just watch fashion designs; they want to feel, experience and watch it come alive. The 'Futureverse of Fashion' elevated this desire into an immersive universe, where the runway became a living canvas of fashion. The outfits were not just futuristic in silhouette but also future-forward in thought, reflecting global sensibilities of where fashion is moving next. From Tamannaah Bhatia igniting the show alongside humanoid robots, dynamic projections that stitched the entire show narrative, motion-sensing visuals illustrating every model's movement on the runway, to Shahid Kapoor's holographic showstopping moment that blurred lines between the virtual and real, every element of the showcase pulled audiences into fashion's next dimension. 'The Futureverse of Fashion' by Blenders Pride Fashion Tour captured a significant cultural shift in fashion experiences, one that's a seamless confluence of craft and future-forward imagination, made possible with a glamourous spectacle of technology.

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has always been a platform that pushes the boundaries of creativity and expression," said Debasree Dasgupta, CMO, Pernod Ricard India. "With this showcase, we've taken a bold step into the 'FUTUREVERSE of Fashion' -- an immersive experience that redefines how fashion is presented in future. By seamlessly blending cutting-edge technology with couture, we're making fashion move beyond the ramp -- into a dynamic, interactive space where audiences can experience design in motion. It reflects our commitment to shaping a future where technology and style coexist effortlessly, inspiring a new generation to see fashion as an ever-evolving expression of identity and innovation." We're thrilled to interpret and bring to life the Futureverse of Fashion -- a concept that truly captures the spirit of what lies ahead," said designers Falguni Shane Peacock. "Blenders Pride Fashion Tour has always stood for pushing creative boundaries and has consistently championed innovation. Through this collaboration, we're proud to help shape a new narrative where innovation and creativity define the next era of style."

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI, expressed, "FDCI is delighted to collaborate with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, uniting two powerhouses of fashion to shape its future. The Gurugram edition celebrates creativity, culture, and sets the pace for what's next in Indian fashion." Shahid Kapoor expressed, "Being at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour runway is always exciting, but this year felt like stepping into a new era. The way technology and couture were woven together was both seamless and spectacular. The designs were fluid, effortless, yet distinctly futuristic. Fashion, to me, is at its best when it innovates without losing its sense of ease and tonight captured that perfectly."

Tamannaah Bhatia said, "The Futureverse of Fashion by Blenders Pride Fashion Tour was an electrifying experience where creativity knew no bounds. This blend of technology and high fashion is what is going to be next for the industry and I'm glad to be a part of shaping it." The tour is now headed to Jaipur on where designers Abhishek Patni and Namrata Joshipura will present High-Octane Couture with Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu and rapper Raftaar on December 6th.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)