Hooda demands assembly session to discuss Chandigarh, says Haryana govt 'indecisive'

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday demanded that the state government convene a special session of the assembly on the Chandigarh issue as soon as possible. He was addressing a press conference here when he said, ''It is clear that the BJP government has completely failed to protect Haryana's rights regarding Chandigarh and the Satluj Yamuna Link (SYL) canal. This government is unable to acquire land for the new assembly or provide Haryana with the SYL water.'' Hooda said that despite clear Supreme Court orders, the BJP has failed to secure Haryana's rightful share of water. The BJP's policy on Chandigarh is also indecisive, he claimed. ''The central government itself is unable to clarify whether the two states will have a shared capital or whether it will become a full-fledged union territory. All these issues should be discussed within the assembly,'' he added.

According to an official statement, Hooda said the government will also be asked questions on the deaths of basketball players. ''The BJP government has completely ruined Haryana's sports infrastructure. The dilapidated condition of stadiums has led to the death of two promising players,'' Hooda alleged, adding that the government has failed in even maintaining the ''world-class infrastructure for sports that was built during the Congress government's term''.

He also said preparations are in full swing for the 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' rally in Delhi on December 14, where all senior party leaders will present their views on the issue of ''vote theft''.

The former chief minister further alleged that the BJP formed the government by rigging elections. ''Rahul Gandhi has presented detailed evidence of this. The entire Haryana is witness to how the voting percentage increased every day after the voting,'' he said.

Hooda claimed that after the voting on October 5 last year, the Election Commission reported that the total turnout in Haryana was 61.19 per cent. ''Next day, this figure was increased to 65.65 per cent, and on October 7, the figure was revised again to 65.9 per cent. Will the Election Commission answer how the vote counts were increasing automatically for three consecutive days?'' he questioned.

Speaking about the ''continued caste-based statements'' by the BJP leaders, the Congress leader said a government with no achievements and work to show resorts to caste-based politics. ''However, Congress remains steadfast in its ideology and will carry forward the brotherhood of all 36 communities,'' he added.

