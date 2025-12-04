India's sages, gurus priceless part of its heritage: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said India's sages and gurus are a priceless part of its heritage, and their teachings continue to guide society on the right path.

Addressing a state-level function in his assembly constituency of Ladwa in Kurukshetra to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagat Sain, a prominent spiritual preacher of the 14th-15th century, Saini said his government is committed to spreading the messages of sages, seers, and gurus.

''Their teachings guide us on the right path. It is our responsibility to preserve and uphold the legacy of these great personalities. With this objective, the government has implemented the Sant-Mahapurush Samman and Vichar Prasar Yojana in the state,'' Saini said. ''The aim is to ensure that future generations draw inspiration and guidance from their teachings,'' the chief minister said, adding that his government has launched several welfare schemes inspired by the path shown by these revered figures.

Saini said Bhagat Sain always walked on the path of devotion and spread the message of truth, non-violence, and love. On the occasion, Saini also announced a series of initiatives to further improve health services, education facilities, and infrastructure in his assembly constituency of Ladwa in Kurukshetra.

The chief minister said that an educational institution in the state will be named after Bhagat Sain, while the Ladwa community health centre (CHC) would be upgraded to a 50-bed sub-divisional hospital-cum-CHC. He also said that a Government College would be established at Ramsharan Majra in Babain.

Among other initiatives, the chief minister announced the construction of 25 km of rural pathways under the 'Khet-Khalihan' scheme and a community centre on Indri Road in Ladwa.

