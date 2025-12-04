Skill development initiatives, diploma courses to begin in Haryana prisons

The Punjab and Haryana High Court, in collaboration with the Haryana government, will launch skill development centres, polytechnic diploma courses, and ITI-level vocational training programmes at various prisons in the state.

The initiative aims to equip jail inmates with employment-oriented skills that align with current industry demands. These programmes are designed not only to impart technical knowledge but also to instil confidence, discipline, and a sense of purpose among the inmates.

It will be inaugurated by the Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on December 6 at the District Jail, Gurugram.

The broader objective of this programme is to ensure that after their release, inmates do not face social rejection or economic uncertainty, according to an official statement.

It embodies the principle that every individual, regardless of their past actions, possesses the potential for reform, growth, and reintegration, the statement said, adding that through these educational and vocational interventions, the programme aims to reduce recidivism, promote financial independence, and empower inmates to lead a dignified life.

Supreme Court Judges, Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Augustine George Masih, along with the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Sheel Nagu, and all judges of the high court, will also be present at the inauguration programme.

According to a state government spokesperson, the continuous efforts of the committee on 'Rehabilitation and Skill Development of Undertrials/Prison Inmates', chaired by High Court judge, Justice Kuldeep Tiwari, have played a crucial role in shaping this initiative.

The launch of polytechnic and skill development programmes in Haryana's jails marks a transformative shift in the state's approach towards correctional justice, a statement from the state government said.

Under this initiative, inmates will gain access to a wide range of vocational and technical educational options. These include ITI courses such as computer operator and programming assistant, welder, plumber, electrician, woodwork technician, sewing technology, and cosmetology, along with a three-year polytechnic diploma in computer engineering.

The spokesperson further stated that alongside this reformative initiative, the Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA) has conceptualised a comprehensive anti-drug awareness campaign, which will also be launched at the same event.

This initiative is being shaped under the guidance and vision of Justice Lisa Gill of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the executive chairperson of HALSA.

This ambitious, month-long, state-wide anti-drug awareness campaign aims to combat the alarming rise in drug abuse cases affecting the youth and their families across the state. The campaign will strive to bring sustainable behavioural change among affected individuals and their families through targeted community engagement.

The campaign will also raise public awareness on the legal provisions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the serious consequences of drug trafficking and consumption, and the rehabilitation support systems available for individuals struggling with addiction.

A week-wise action plan has been prepared at the state and district levels, which includes awareness rallies, street plays, legal literacy workshops, interactive school sessions, counselling camps, social media outreach, capacity-building training, and activities aimed at supporting vulnerable communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)