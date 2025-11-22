Air India Resumes Codeshare Agreement with Air Canada for Enhanced Connectivity

In a move set to boost air travel between India and Canada, Air India announced the reinstatement of its codeshare agreement with Air Canada, effective December 2, 2025. This strategic collaboration is poised to improve connectivity and provide passengers with more flight options.

Under this revitalized agreement, Air India's customers will enjoy convenient access to six additional destinations in Canada, extending beyond the primary gateways in Vancouver and London (Heathrow). Specifically, the Air India designator code will appear on Air Canada flights operating from Vancouver to destinations including Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Montreal, and Halifax, as well as from London Heathrow to Vancouver and Calgary.

Air Canada customers will also benefit from enhanced connectivity, gaining seamless access to major Indian cities such as Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kochi via Delhi, and Delhi and Mumbai via London (Heathrow). The agreement exemplifies Air India's commitment to the Star Alliance's goal of delivering seamless global travel experiences, as affirmed by Campbell Wilson, CEO of Air India.

Frequent flyers will continue to accumulate and redeem points across both carriers under a single ticket with unified baggage allowances. Additionally, elite status members enjoy ongoing Star Alliance Gold benefits on Air Canada flights. Though regulatory approvals are pending, tickets subject to this agreement will soon be available through both airlines' booking channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)