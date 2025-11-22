Left Menu

IndiGo Soars into Sensex as Tata Motors Exits

InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of IndiGo, joins BSE's Sensex index, replacing Tata Motors. Changes, effective December 22, come as part of BSE's indices reconstitution. Similarly, IDFC First Bank joins the BSE 100, replacing Adani Green Energy, and changes in BSE Sensex 50 and Next 50 indices are announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:12 IST
InterGlobe Aviation, known for operating India's largest airline, IndiGo, is set to be included in BSE's 30-share benchmark index, the Sensex. This shift is effective from December 22, as announced by the BSE Index Services.

Concurrently, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd will exit the index due to this reconstitution. These changes reflect the ongoing adaptations within BSE indices.

Furthermore, the BSE 100 index will now feature IDFC First Bank Ltd, replacing Adani Green Energy Ltd. Additionally, in the BSE Sensex 50 index, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd is set to replace IndusInd Bank Ltd, while the BSE Sensex Next 50 index will see IDFC First Bank and IndusInd Bank joining, replacing Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

