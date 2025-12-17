Left Menu

One Nation One Election: A Transformative Reform Under Scrutiny

The Joint Parliamentary Committee, led by BJP MP PP Chaudhary, is examining the One Nation One Election (ONOE) reform. Prominent voices like Gita Gopinath and Sanjeev Sanyal advocate for ONOE, citing economic gains and policy stability, while ensuring state rights remain protected under the proposed legislation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 22:44 IST
One Nation One Election: A Transformative Reform Under Scrutiny
ONOE JPC Chairperson PP Chaudhary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on One Nation One Election convened on Wednesday, chaired by BJP MP PP Chaudhary. The session saw insights from former IMF Deputy Managing Director, Gita Gopinath, and a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC), highlighting the economic and policy benefits of the reform.

Gopinath, now a Harvard University Professor, presented data indicating substantial economic advantages of ONOE, projecting a possible 1.5% GDP growth (₹4.5 lakh crore) and reduced election expenditures. She underscored the recurring economic disruptions during election years, affecting private investments and leading to higher deficits and decreased capital spending.

Sanjeev Sanyal from PM-EAC emphasized that beyond cost savings, ONOE promises greater policy consistency and governance stability. He pointed out that staggered elections result in significant economic setbacks due to policy interruptions and leadership distractions. Sanyal argued that the reform could fortify long-term strategic planning and unify discussions on both Union and State issues.

Prominent legal voices, such as Senior Advocate and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal, stressed the importance of considering state rights within the ONOE framework. Previously, the Law Commission noted that the proposed reforms align with the Constitution's structure.

The JPC's deliberations, which included input from the Law Commission's Chairman, lasted around three hours. These discussions are crucial as the committee evaluates the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and related legislation proposing nationwide simultaneous elections, introduced in the Lok Sabha last December and now under JPC's scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025