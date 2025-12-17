One Nation One Election: A Transformative Reform Under Scrutiny

In a significant move, the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on One Nation One Election convened on Wednesday, chaired by BJP MP PP Chaudhary. The session saw insights from former IMF Deputy Managing Director, Gita Gopinath, and a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (PM-EAC), highlighting the economic and policy benefits of the reform.

Gopinath, now a Harvard University Professor, presented data indicating substantial economic advantages of ONOE, projecting a possible 1.5% GDP growth (₹4.5 lakh crore) and reduced election expenditures. She underscored the recurring economic disruptions during election years, affecting private investments and leading to higher deficits and decreased capital spending.

Sanjeev Sanyal from PM-EAC emphasized that beyond cost savings, ONOE promises greater policy consistency and governance stability. He pointed out that staggered elections result in significant economic setbacks due to policy interruptions and leadership distractions. Sanyal argued that the reform could fortify long-term strategic planning and unify discussions on both Union and State issues.

Prominent legal voices, such as Senior Advocate and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal, stressed the importance of considering state rights within the ONOE framework. Previously, the Law Commission noted that the proposed reforms align with the Constitution's structure.

The JPC's deliberations, which included input from the Law Commission's Chairman, lasted around three hours. These discussions are crucial as the committee evaluates the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill, 2024, and related legislation proposing nationwide simultaneous elections, introduced in the Lok Sabha last December and now under JPC's scrutiny.

