U.S. Senate Approves Sweeping $901 Billion Defense Bill

In a significant legislative move, the U.S. Senate has backed a $901 billion annual defense policy bill. This landmark decision highlights the bipartisan effort to ensure national security through the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The bill was approved as voting proceeded, demonstrating considerable consensus within the 100-member Senate.

The NDAA is a key component of the nation's defense strategy, receiving a strong 54 to 8 vote, underscoring its importance and wide-ranging support among lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)