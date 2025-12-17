Mizoram's Educational Challenge: Bridging the Competitive Gap
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma addressed a cultural festival highlighting the challenges Mizo students face in clearing national competitive exams. Despite Mizoram being fully literate, students lag behind other states' scheduled tribes. Initiatives like university establishment and skill training aim to improve educational outcomes and self-reliance.
Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, has expressed concerns over the performance of Mizo students in national-level competitive exams during his speech at a cultural festival in Serchhip.
Despite Mizoram's status as India's first fully literate state, Lalduhoma highlighted that its students trail behind their peers from other states' scheduled tribes in clearing central competitive exams. He attributes this to a lack of motivation and perseverance among the students.
In response, the state is set to establish Mizoram State University and initiate classes at the Mizoram Engineering College. Additionally, there are efforts to combat drug abuse and provide skill-based training, aiding youths in self-reliance. The government is also supporting farmers through schemes like interest-free loans and cash crop price guarantees.
