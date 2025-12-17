Slovakia's Whistleblower Law on Hold Amid Controversy

Slovakia's whistleblower agency overhaul has been paused by the Constitutional Court. The decision follows vigorous opposition protests and external criticism, particularly from the European Commission, which expressed concerns over the rushed legislative process without robust consultations.

The court's ruling does not outright declare the law unconstitutional but mandates a thorough review, delaying the implementation of changes pushed through parliament this month. These changes have faced criticism from various quarters, including both domestic opposition and European entities.

Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, in power since 2023, argues the whistleblower agency had been politically misused in the past, echoing its broader efforts to reshape national governance and emphasize sovereignty over EU legislation.

