Night-Time Traffic Restrictions in Lutyens' Delhi: What You Need to Know

The Delhi Traffic Police have announced nighttime traffic restrictions in parts of Lutyens' Delhi due to road re-carpeting under the Central Vista Project. The advisory indicates the first phase will affect Moti Lal Nehru Marg on November 22-23, from 9 pm to 6 am, with traffic diversions in place.

During this period, traffic will be rerouted around the affected areas via alternative routes, and parking on the stretch in question will be strictly prohibited. Any vehicles found parked improperly will be towed to the traffic pit at Mata Sundari Marg.

The second phase, scheduled for November 24-25 during the same nighttime hours, will impact Dara Shikoh Road. Commuters are encouraged to plan accordingly, as congestion is anticipated around the Central Vista area, though emergency vehicles will have priority access.

