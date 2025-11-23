Drone Invasions Cause Chaos at Eindhoven Airport

Air traffic at Eindhoven Airport came to a standstill on Saturday evening following multiple drone sightings, according to Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans. In a statement on social media platform X, Brekelmans indicated that counter-drone equipment was primed and ready, while a thorough investigation is currently underway.

This incident comes on the heels of the Dutch military deploying weapons against drones spotted above the Volkel air force base on Friday evening, located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Eindhoven. Eindhoven serves as both a civilian and military airport, and all types of air traffic have been suspended. However, the origin of the drones remains unclear, as the defense ministry withheld further comments.

Drones have increasingly disrupted European airspace in recent months. Notably, in September, over 20 Russian drones infiltrated Polish airspace and three Russian military jets intruded into Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described these incursions as a form of 'hybrid warfare', emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and response measures.