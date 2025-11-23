Left Menu

Drone Invasions Cause Chaos at Eindhoven Airport

Air traffic at Eindhoven Airport was halted due to drone sightings. Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced on social media that counter-drone measures are prepared. Similar incidents have plagued Europe recently, with unidentified drones causing widespread disruption. The situation is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 02:09 IST
Drone Invasions Cause Chaos at Eindhoven Airport

Air traffic at Eindhoven Airport came to a standstill on Saturday evening following multiple drone sightings, according to Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans. In a statement on social media platform X, Brekelmans indicated that counter-drone equipment was primed and ready, while a thorough investigation is currently underway.

This incident comes on the heels of the Dutch military deploying weapons against drones spotted above the Volkel air force base on Friday evening, located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Eindhoven. Eindhoven serves as both a civilian and military airport, and all types of air traffic have been suspended. However, the origin of the drones remains unclear, as the defense ministry withheld further comments.

Drones have increasingly disrupted European airspace in recent months. Notably, in September, over 20 Russian drones infiltrated Polish airspace and three Russian military jets intruded into Estonia's airspace for 12 minutes. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen described these incursions as a form of 'hybrid warfare', emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and response measures.

TRENDING

1
COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

COP30 Climate Talks: A Compromise Amidst High Hopes and Discontent

 Brazil
2
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
4
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025