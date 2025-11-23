Real Estate Surge: Prestige Estates Leads The Pack with Record Sales

India's real estate sector has seen impressive growth in the first half of the fiscal year, with the top 28 listed companies achieving sales bookings of nearly Rs 92,500 crore. The leading player in this surge is Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates, securing sales of Rs 18,143.7 crore.

Prestige Estates outperformed peers like DLF Ltd, which stands second with Rs 15,757 crore in sales, and Godrej Properties at Rs 15,587 crore. This strong performance, accounting for nearly 70% of the total pre-sales, is largely attributed to rising post-pandemic demand for residential properties.

Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards established brands, eschewing less reputable operators. While operational performance metrics like sales bookings are emerging as key indicators, a time lag in revenue recognition remains due to project completion timelines.

