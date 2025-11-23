RITES Limited Moves to Export In-Service Locomotives to South Africa

RITES Limited, operating under the Ministry of Railways, is set to export its in-service diesel locomotives to South Africa for the first time, confirmed Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Mithal.

With Indian Railways nearing full electrification, RITES sees potential in exporting its seasoned diesel locomotives, which still have over 15 years of functional life. Recently, the company secured a contract to export 18 modified locomotives, tailored to South Africa's operational needs.

South Africa's Cape Gauge tracks differ from India's Broad Gauge system, necessitating modifications. RITES aims to deliver the initial locomotive by Q4FY26 and is eyeing further contracts from neighboring countries. Mithal highlighted that RITES' strategy has led to new market opportunities abroad, while domestic achievements include designing passenger facilities and exporting coaches to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)