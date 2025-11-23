Left Menu

U.S. Consumer Spending Hinges on Holiday Shopping amid Market Volatility

As U.S. stock markets face volatility, focus shifts to consumer spending with the onset of the holiday shopping season. Black Friday’s performance could indicate economic momentum, with recent data hampered by government shutdowns. Analysts are watching closely amid inflation concerns and potential Federal Reserve rate changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:30 IST
U.S. Consumer Spending Hinges on Holiday Shopping amid Market Volatility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stocks are enduring a tough November as investors turn their attention to consumer spending during the holiday season, kicked off by Black Friday. The S&P 500 has dropped significantly this month, and recent favorable semiconductor earnings did little to stabilize the markets.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will provide critical insights into consumer sentiment at a time when traditional data is scarce due to government shutdowns, underlining Wall Street's focus on this holiday period. While the S&P 500 has seen significant growth in the past three years, market fluctuations may influence spending among higher-income groups.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will surpass $1 trillion for the first time, yet economic headwinds and slowed job growth raise concerns. Meanwhile, inflation remains a challenge, with retailers like Walmart expressing cautious optimism by revising annual forecasts upward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

Police Crack Down on Inter-State Vehicle Theft Ring

 India
2
Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

Ukraine's Diplomatic Efforts Intensify in Geneva Talks

 Ukraine
3
Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

Tragic Turn: Minister's Aide's Wife Found Dead Amidst Domestic Dispute

 India
4
Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025