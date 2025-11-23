U.S. Consumer Spending Hinges on Holiday Shopping amid Market Volatility

U.S. stocks are enduring a tough November as investors turn their attention to consumer spending during the holiday season, kicked off by Black Friday. The S&P 500 has dropped significantly this month, and recent favorable semiconductor earnings did little to stabilize the markets.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday will provide critical insights into consumer sentiment at a time when traditional data is scarce due to government shutdowns, underlining Wall Street's focus on this holiday period. While the S&P 500 has seen significant growth in the past three years, market fluctuations may influence spending among higher-income groups.

The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will surpass $1 trillion for the first time, yet economic headwinds and slowed job growth raise concerns. Meanwhile, inflation remains a challenge, with retailers like Walmart expressing cautious optimism by revising annual forecasts upward.

