Left Menu

Sterling Stumbles as UK Inflation Shocked Markets

Sterling fell sharply due to a surprise drop in UK inflation, leading to expectations of a BoE interest rate cut. Meanwhile, the dollar rose as markets awaited key central bank decisions. Investors are closely watching the Bank of Japan's anticipated rate hike, while cryptocurrencies also saw declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 02:15 IST
Sterling Stumbles as UK Inflation Shocked Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound took a hit on Wednesday following a surprise drop in the UK's inflation rate, bolstering the likelihood of an imminent interest rate cut by the Bank of England. The sterling was bracing for a significant decline, as futures suggested a near certainty of a quarter-point rate cut this Thursday.

Analysts at TS Lombard confirmed that the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data dispelled any doubts about a forthcoming rate cut. Sterling retracted by 0.34% to $1.33749, distancing from its recent high amidst rising unemployment rates. Concurrently, the dollar saw an uptick, benefiting from central bank speculations.

Eyes are set on upcoming pivotal central bank meetings, including those of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, which is anticipated to raise rates. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency sphere witnessed a downturn, with both bitcoin and ethereum experiencing notable price drops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025