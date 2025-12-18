Sterling Stumbles as UK Inflation Shocked Markets

The British pound took a hit on Wednesday following a surprise drop in the UK's inflation rate, bolstering the likelihood of an imminent interest rate cut by the Bank of England. The sterling was bracing for a significant decline, as futures suggested a near certainty of a quarter-point rate cut this Thursday.

Analysts at TS Lombard confirmed that the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data dispelled any doubts about a forthcoming rate cut. Sterling retracted by 0.34% to $1.33749, distancing from its recent high amidst rising unemployment rates. Concurrently, the dollar saw an uptick, benefiting from central bank speculations.

Eyes are set on upcoming pivotal central bank meetings, including those of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, which is anticipated to raise rates. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency sphere witnessed a downturn, with both bitcoin and ethereum experiencing notable price drops.

