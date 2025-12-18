Sterling Stumbles as UK Inflation Shocked Markets
Sterling fell sharply due to a surprise drop in UK inflation, leading to expectations of a BoE interest rate cut. Meanwhile, the dollar rose as markets awaited key central bank decisions. Investors are closely watching the Bank of Japan's anticipated rate hike, while cryptocurrencies also saw declines.
The British pound took a hit on Wednesday following a surprise drop in the UK's inflation rate, bolstering the likelihood of an imminent interest rate cut by the Bank of England. The sterling was bracing for a significant decline, as futures suggested a near certainty of a quarter-point rate cut this Thursday.
Analysts at TS Lombard confirmed that the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data dispelled any doubts about a forthcoming rate cut. Sterling retracted by 0.34% to $1.33749, distancing from its recent high amidst rising unemployment rates. Concurrently, the dollar saw an uptick, benefiting from central bank speculations.
Eyes are set on upcoming pivotal central bank meetings, including those of the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, which is anticipated to raise rates. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency sphere witnessed a downturn, with both bitcoin and ethereum experiencing notable price drops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Jitters: Global Investors Eye Central Bank Moves Amid Mixed Signals
Global Currency Dynamics: Central Banks' Strategies in Focus
Moscow Court to Hear Central Bank vs Euroclear Case Amid EU-Russia Financial Tensions
Currency Shifts: Central Banks' Game of Rates
U.S. Dollar Dips Amid Mixed Jobs Data and Global Central Bank Decisions