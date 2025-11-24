Drone Disruption: Moscow's Airports Temporarily Restricted

Russian air defenses intercepted a Ukrainian drone headed for Moscow on Monday, temporarily impacting flight operations. According to Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, emergency teams were swiftly deployed to manage the situation.

The incident prompted Moscow's Domodedovo airport to halt both incoming and outgoing flights temporarily. The aviation regulator noted that similar measures were enforced at Zhukovsky airport following the alert at Domodedovo.

Flight operations resumed at Domodedovo after the temporary restrictions were lifted. The incident underlines ongoing tensions and highlights the challenges faced by Russia's aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)