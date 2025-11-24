Left Menu

Drone Disruption: Moscow's Airports Temporarily Restricted

A Ukrainian drone was intercepted by Russian air defenses en route to Moscow, leading to temporary flight restrictions at Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports. Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed emergency services were on site. Restrictions were soon lifted, as the situation was brought under control.

Updated: 24-11-2025 15:30 IST
  • Russia

Russian air defenses intercepted a Ukrainian drone headed for Moscow on Monday, temporarily impacting flight operations. According to Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, emergency teams were swiftly deployed to manage the situation.

The incident prompted Moscow's Domodedovo airport to halt both incoming and outgoing flights temporarily. The aviation regulator noted that similar measures were enforced at Zhukovsky airport following the alert at Domodedovo.

Flight operations resumed at Domodedovo after the temporary restrictions were lifted. The incident underlines ongoing tensions and highlights the challenges faced by Russia's aviation sector.

