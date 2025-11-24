Indore SEZ's Export Boom: A 32% Surge Amid U.S. Demand

In a robust reflection of growing global demand, exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) have climbed by an impressive 32% to Rs 8,127.67 crore for the current financial year's first seven months. This boost is largely attributed to a surge in orders from pharmaceutical units, predominantly catering to the United States market.

The latest figures, disclosed by an official from the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, highlight that the zone's manufacturing prowess spans across 59 units housed within 572 hectares at the Pithampur Industrial Area. Among these, pharmaceuticals take center stage, with 22 dedicated plants contributing to an overwhelming 70% of total exports.

Last fiscal, exports during the same seven-month period stood at Rs 6,157.11 crore. Officials underline the significant role of pharmaceuticals in this year's export leap, underscoring the U.S. as a critical importer of these medical commodities from the region.

