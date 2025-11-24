Left Menu

Indore SEZ's Export Boom: A 32% Surge Amid U.S. Demand

Exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone have surged by 32% to over Rs 8,127.67 crore this fiscal, driven primarily by pharmaceutical orders to the U.S. This SEZ, located in the Pithampur Industrial Area, hosts 59 manufacturing units across various sectors, with 70% of exports being pharmaceuticals.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a robust reflection of growing global demand, exports from Indore's Special Economic Zone (SEZ) have climbed by an impressive 32% to Rs 8,127.67 crore for the current financial year's first seven months. This boost is largely attributed to a surge in orders from pharmaceutical units, predominantly catering to the United States market.

The latest figures, disclosed by an official from the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, highlight that the zone's manufacturing prowess spans across 59 units housed within 572 hectares at the Pithampur Industrial Area. Among these, pharmaceuticals take center stage, with 22 dedicated plants contributing to an overwhelming 70% of total exports.

Last fiscal, exports during the same seven-month period stood at Rs 6,157.11 crore. Officials underline the significant role of pharmaceuticals in this year's export leap, underscoring the U.S. as a critical importer of these medical commodities from the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

