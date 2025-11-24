Left Menu

Revolutionary Heart Procedure Offers Hope for High-Risk Patients

In a groundbreaking procedure, Delhi cardiologists Dr K.K. Sethi and Dr Kabir Sethi successfully implanted a transcatheter aortic valve in a high-risk 60-year-old patient. This minimally invasive method, performed using advanced technology, showcases potential lifesaving options for those unsuitable for traditional open-heart surgery.

24-11-2025
Dr. K.K. Sethi and Dr. Kabir Sethi lead successful high-risk TAVI Procedure Using Advanced Myval Technology. Image Credit: ANI
In an impressive milestone in cardiac care, Delhi-based cardiologists Dr K.K. Sethi and Dr Kabir Sethi have successfully conducted a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) on a 60-year-old woman considered unfit for open-heart surgery due to multiple cardiac conditions.

The patient, diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Hypertension and a bicuspid aortic valve since 2004, faced significant surgical risks due to her condition. Her narrowed aortic valve led to critical symptoms, and a greatly dilated ascending aorta compounded her health challenges. The TAVI procedure involved placing a Myval (Meril) Balloon Expandable Heart Valve over the existing valve through a small incision in the patient's left thigh, given complications in the right thigh.

Ended successfully, the procedure allowed the patient to be discharged in improved condition just days later. Dr K.K. Sethi highlighted the breakthrough's significance for patients with prohibitive open-heart surgery risks, emphasizing the advanced technology's life-saving potential. Dr Kabir Sethi underscored the success's impact on future treatment options for complex cardiac cases, especially those involving patients who can't endure traditional surgeries.

