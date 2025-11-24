Kavach 4.0: Revolutionizing Railway Safety Across India

The Indian Railway Ministry has made significant strides by implementing the Kavach 4.0 automatic train protection system across 654 km of railway tracks as of September 2025. The system, ensuring enhanced safety by automatically applying brakes if speed limits are breached, has been installed at 155 stations and on 2,892 locomotives, according to a Right to Information (RTI) response.

Kavach's deployment spans key sections, including the entire Mathura-Nagda route and the Howrah-Bardhaman section of Eastern Railway. Though the technology is complex, the increased involvement of new companies since the approval of Kavach 4.0 in July 2024 has accelerated installations.

Criticism arises from concerns over the pace at which installations are progressing. Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the RTI applicant, highlights the enormity of the challenge, given the vast network of 1,13,000 km yet to be equipped. Officials, however, remain positive, noting the recent acceleration due to multiple companies undertaking installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)