Afghanistan Seeks to Amplify Bilateral Trade with India Beyond $1 Billion

Afghanistan's Commerce Minister, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, announced that a commercial attache will arrive in India soon to boost trade. Kabul aims to exceed the current $1 billion trade with India. Azizi invited Indian investments, offering incentives like tax breaks and outlined opportunities in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Afghanistan's Commerce Minister, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, revealed plans to send a commercial attache to India, aiming to enhance bilateral trade currently valued at over $1 billion. Arriving in New Delhi with a delegation, Azizi underscored Afghanistan's desire to attract private investment.

Addressing reporters, Azizi highlighted comprehensive incentives including five-year tax exemptions for firms investing in sectors like mining, IT, and energy. He emphasized Afghanistan's untapped potential and minimal competition for Indian investors, hoping to foster an economic environment conducive to bilateral trade growth.

The Afghan minister also reported productive meetings with Indian officials, discussing the appointment of commercial attaches in each other's capitals to further strengthen trade ties. Despite challenges like tensions with Pakistan, Azizi expressed enthusiasm for future collaborations and investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

