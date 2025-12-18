Elephant Sieges Halt Night Mining in Jharkhand

The Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) has suspended night mining operations at the Sarubera project in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, after a tragic incident involving wild elephants. Four people lost their lives after the animals trampled them, prompting immediate safety measures from the mining company.

Officials report that the elephants have been encroaching upon the mine and nearby residential areas in search of food. CCL, a Coal India Limited subsidiary, announced the production halt following the deaths, seeking to ensure safety for both miners and local residents.

The Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer highlighted the ineffectiveness of relocating elephants to solve the problem. Instead, residents should adhere to safety guidelines, including avoiding nighttime activities and social media provocations, to mitigate further risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)