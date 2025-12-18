Left Menu

Elephant Sieges Halt Night Mining in Jharkhand

Night-time mining activities at Sarubera project in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, have been halted by CCL for safety reasons after wild elephants trampled four people to death. The decision reflects growing concern over human-wildlife conflicts, as a herd of elephants roams nearby residential areas in search of food.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:51 IST
Elephant Sieges Halt Night Mining in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Coalfield Limited (CCL) has suspended night mining operations at the Sarubera project in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, after a tragic incident involving wild elephants. Four people lost their lives after the animals trampled them, prompting immediate safety measures from the mining company.

Officials report that the elephants have been encroaching upon the mine and nearby residential areas in search of food. CCL, a Coal India Limited subsidiary, announced the production halt following the deaths, seeking to ensure safety for both miners and local residents.

The Ramgarh Divisional Forest Officer highlighted the ineffectiveness of relocating elephants to solve the problem. Instead, residents should adhere to safety guidelines, including avoiding nighttime activities and social media provocations, to mitigate further risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025