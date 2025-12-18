India-Oman Trade Pact: Bolstering Bilateral Ties for a Prosperous Future
India and Oman have inked a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, providing duty-free access to various Indian sectors. This pact, aimed at diversifying exports, offers zero-duty access on numerous Omani tariff lines, fostering trade, investment, and opportunities for Indian exporters adversely affected by US tariffs.
In a strategic move to bolster economic ties, India and Oman signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement on Thursday, promising duty-free access to pivotal Indian sectors like engineering goods and textiles.
The agreement, sealed in Muscat, is set to offer Indian exporters a reprieve from the heavy US tariffs by diversifying their market reach in the Middle East.
This landmark deal, signed by ministers Piyush Goyal and Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, promises to transform bilateral trade relations, offering a robust framework for future growth.
