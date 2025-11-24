Left Menu

New MEMU Trains Revolutionize Connectivity in Delhi-Shamli Corridor

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates new MEMU train services between Delhi and Shamli, enhancing mobility for commuters, students, farmers, and professionals. Shamli station modernization under 'Amrit Bharat Station Yojana' and infrastructure advancements in Uttar Pradesh are also highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:45 IST
New MEMU Trains Revolutionize Connectivity in Delhi-Shamli Corridor
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance regional connectivity, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated two new MEMU train services between Delhi and Shamli from Baraut railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the launch, Vaishnaw highlighted the benefits for daily commuters, students, farmers, and professionals in the region. He noted that the long-standing demand of the Shamli-Baghpat area was finally being addressed with the new services. Additionally, he announced the doubling of the Delhi-Shamli section.

Vaishnaw further pointed out significant railway developments in Uttar Pradesh, such as the construction of 5,272 kilometers of new tracks, full electrification, and installation of travel conveniences like elevators and WiFi. The ongoing upgrades, including the modernization of Shamli station, aim to provide a world-class experience for passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unlocking Renewable Potential: The Future of Uncontracted Energy

Unlocking Renewable Potential: The Future of Uncontracted Energy

 India
2
Political Firestorm Erupts in Bengal as Election Tensions Intensify

Political Firestorm Erupts in Bengal as Election Tensions Intensify

 India
3
Georgia's Political Turmoil: A Test for Democracy

Georgia's Political Turmoil: A Test for Democracy

 Georgia
4
Farewell to 'Field Marshal': Diwakar Bhatt's Legacy in Uttarakhand

Farewell to 'Field Marshal': Diwakar Bhatt's Legacy in Uttarakhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025