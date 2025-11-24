New MEMU Trains Revolutionize Connectivity in Delhi-Shamli Corridor

In a bid to enhance regional connectivity, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated two new MEMU train services between Delhi and Shamli from Baraut railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the launch, Vaishnaw highlighted the benefits for daily commuters, students, farmers, and professionals in the region. He noted that the long-standing demand of the Shamli-Baghpat area was finally being addressed with the new services. Additionally, he announced the doubling of the Delhi-Shamli section.

Vaishnaw further pointed out significant railway developments in Uttar Pradesh, such as the construction of 5,272 kilometers of new tracks, full electrification, and installation of travel conveniences like elevators and WiFi. The ongoing upgrades, including the modernization of Shamli station, aim to provide a world-class experience for passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)