Finnish Ship Inspection Amid Undersea Cable Concerns
Finnish authorities have inspected a vessel suspected of damaging undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland. This comes amid heightened security alerts in the Baltic Sea region following disruptions in power and communication links since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 16:55 IST
Finnish authorities conducted an inspection on a vessel suspected of damaging undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland, according to President Alexander Stubb's announcement on Wednesday.
Countries bordering the Baltic Sea are on high alert following a series of power outages, telecom disruptions, and gas pipeline issues that have arisen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
President Stubb assured that Finland is well-prepared to handle various security challenges, responding as required to maintain regional stability, as mentioned in his message on the social media platform X.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Finnish
- authorities
- vessel
- inspection
- cable
- damage
- Gulf of Finland
- Baltic Sea
- security
- alert
ALSO READ
Get Moving: Study Shows Physical Activity Won't Cause Long-Term Back Damage
Extensive Damage in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Energy Facilities
Close Call in the Alps: Cable Car Mishap in Italy
Tensions Escalate at SIR Hearing as Electoral Officer's Vehicle Damaged
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pledges Support for Uttarakhand’s Farmers Amidst Crop Damage