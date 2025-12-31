Finnish Ship Inspection Amid Undersea Cable Concerns

Finnish authorities conducted an inspection on a vessel suspected of damaging undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland, according to President Alexander Stubb's announcement on Wednesday.

Countries bordering the Baltic Sea are on high alert following a series of power outages, telecom disruptions, and gas pipeline issues that have arisen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

President Stubb assured that Finland is well-prepared to handle various security challenges, responding as required to maintain regional stability, as mentioned in his message on the social media platform X.

